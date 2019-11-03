|
April 16, 1926 - October 8, 2019 Sherwood Carter Chillingworth, 93, passed away on October 8th, 2019, surrounded by his family. He leaves a broad, enduring, and distinguished legacy.Best known to the public for his involvement in thoroughbred horse racing, Chillingworth was the co-owner of several Grade I Stakes winners through his stable, Paniolo Ranch. From 1993 until his passing, he served as the executive vice-president of Oak Tree Racing Association, a not-for-profit organization that formerly conducted the autumn racing meet at Santa Anita Park. Born in Honolulu on April 16, 1926, to Robert and Ethel Chillingworth, "Chilly," as he was known from childhood, witnessed Japanese bombers flying past the front window of his hillside home towards Pearl Harbor when he was a teenager. He then served as an ambulance driver on Oahu during the War, before joining the Navy. He would go on to complete his undergraduate studies at Harvard University and law degree at Stanford University. Prior to joining Oak Tree, Chilly was an accomplished attorney and real estate developer. He lived in the San Gabriel Valley for over 65 years, including Pasadena, San Marino, Arcadia, and San Gabriel. Chilly, a long-time member of Annandale Country Club, enjoyed golfing, card games, dominoes, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Through thick and thin, he remained a fervent fan of Stanford athletics ever since his law school days. He had a side-splitting sense of humor and was an encyclopedia of humorous stories. He was famous for being unable to complete the punchlines of his jokes, due to his own self-induced laughter. None of his interests, however, would have had any significance to him if he could not share them with his kids. There was no characteristic that better defined him than his love for his family.Chilly leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Sandra; their two children: Elizabeth and Court; four children from his marriage to Ethel Jongeneel Stevens: Chris, Nancy, Bill and Chuck; three daughters-in-law; two sons-in-law; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.A private memorial will be held to celebrate his life.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 3, 2019