Shigeru Ishii, 88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019, at his home in Anaheim, CA. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Married for over 63 years, he leaves behind his loving wife, Frances Ishii, daughter Wendy Hirano, his sons Steven and Brian Ishii, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Services will be held at Anaheim Free Methodist Church, in Anaheim, California, on September 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019