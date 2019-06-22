|
|
(85) passed away on May 26, 2019 in Los Angeles. He was predeceased by his wife, Miyoko Shimomaye, and survived by his children, Elaine (Kevin Kojima) Shimomaye, Irene (Gary) Parsick, and James Shimomaye; grandchildren, Matthew and Lindsey Kojima, and Tara Parsick; siblings, Matsuo (Goldie) Shimomaye, and Kiyoko Teramoto of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00AM at West LA Buddhist Temple, 2003 S. Corinth Ave., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 22, 2019