November 21, 1921 - October 16, 2019 She passed peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her three children; Dennis Kramer (Sandi Rubalcaba), Sandra (Cookie) Roter, Andrea Artz (Robert Artz). Shirlee had five wonderful Grandchildren; Cherilyne Roter, Deborah Daniels (R. Daniels), Karie Kramer, Jason Artz (Hang Artz), and Aimee Artz. She had four Great-grandchildren; Lacee Sherman, Anthony (Joey) Crow, Audriana Daniels, and Ethan Artz. She was very fun loving and had a love for travel and traveled the world. She loved to play cards and go out to dinners and to the movies. She volunteered for many organizations and she was quite active and held high positions in Hadassah and City of Hope. She lived a full life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love you Mom.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 3, 2019