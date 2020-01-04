|
December 14, 1928 - January 2, 2020 Shirley A. (Greenberg) Levine died at the age of 91 in LA. Shirley is survived by sons Steve (Triny), John and granddaughter Grace. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Phil Levine and daughter Nancy. Shirley grew up in Los Angeles, attended LA High and UCLA and kept many childhood and college friends throughout her life. Shirley and Phil travelled extensively through many decades with family, friends and tours. A constant reader, she enjoyed, theatre, opera and classical music attending LACO and LA Philharmonic for decades. She was a member at Brentwood Country Club, an enthusiastic skier and golfer and enjoyed a wide group of friends in investment clubs, bridge, music and art appreciation classes and supported Jewish charities and women's causes. She will be remembered for kindness, deep caring for others, especially her extended family and her flair for art, entertaining and cooking - especially her marvelous Mandel bread. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW.org)Services will held Sunday, January 5, 12 noon at Hillside Mortuary. 800-576-1994
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020