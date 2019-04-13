|
|
Shirley Ann Thompson, age 84, died on January 22, 2019 at Palomar Memorial Hospital in Escondido, CA, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Mae Pirschel and Rudolph Pirschel and her beloved husband Clarence Lester Thompson. Shirley spent her adult life in New Mexico and Los Angeles. She is survived by her sister, Marta Palmerton, her nieces Ann Palmerton (Brad Binau), and Kathleen Helms (Brett), and her nephew Mark Palmerton (Nancy), as well as nine great-nieces and nephews and two great-greats. A private graveside service will follow at Wynoochee Cemetery in Montesano, WA, this summer. In Shirley's memory, support your public library, and read.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019