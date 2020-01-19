|
|
Shirley Barnes Conaty, 87, West Los Angeles, left this earth on December 7, 2019. Shirley was born on October 3, 1932 to Sanford and Phyllis Barnes in Santa Monica. Shirley attended Immaculate Heart High School and Immaculate Heart College. Following college, Shirley met her future husband through mutual friends. She and Donald R. Conaty, were married on August 4, 1956 at St. Paul the Apostle church.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother (Sanford "Sandy" Hudson Barnes). She is survived by her sister Dian Roberts, her children Caren (Roger) Kanne, Lisa Conaty, Colleen Hart, Christopher (Marissa) Conaty and Jennifer O'Shea; her grandchildren Bryan Kanne, Patrick (Kari) Kanne, Ashley (Josh) Clark, Erin Laucis, Cory Hart, Skyeler Hart, Carter Conaty and great grandchildren, twins Jackson and Dylan Kanne.A full obituary may be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/culver-city-ca/shirley-conaty-8954971
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 19, 2020