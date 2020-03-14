|
We are sad to announce that Shirley Carmack passed away on March 2, 2020 in Glendale, California, at the impressive age of 99. This former TWA flight attendant (1945), world traveler, bridge player, golfer, and UCLA fan leaves behind her kids Kate Follette, Patty (Jim) Poyner, Jim (Jeanne) Carmack, and Barbara (Steve) Zammarchi; her grandkids Jordan (Wes), Jonsen, Nick, Christine, and Jackson; and her three great-grandkids. There's no doubt that Shirley and George Carmack are together cheering on the Bruins no matter the sport. The family will celebrate her life privately. Memorial donations may be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust at cst.dav.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020