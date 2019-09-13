Home

Age 86; of Newport Beach; passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in San Bernardino, California, on March 11, 1933. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Wenger (John) and Catherine Aubert; grandchildren: Alyssa McBrearty (Ryan), Austin Wenger, Amanda Pittman, Paisley Pittman, and Parker Pittman. Memorial services 12noon, Monday, September 16th at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Newport Beach with a reception to follow. Hawaiian attire requested.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Brethren Christian High School, 6931 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
