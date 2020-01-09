Home

99, Dec. 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. Acting career started as a teenager with Warner Bros. Radio, "America Marches On." Did TV, film, commercials & theater; founding member of Stage Society. 30 years did Microwave Oven Workshop & Pots & Plans; taught Beverly Hills Adult School; 10 years with ABC Talk Radio with Tom Hall. Married violinist Sam Cytron and actor Henry Corden. Loved traveling, progressive politics, writing, and her family – daughter Sally, son-in-law Frank, grandson David Gati, and son Daniel Cytron.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
