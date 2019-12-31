Home

Shirley Jean Hughson

Shirley Jean Hughson Obituary
February 28, 1923 - December 25, 2019 Shirley J. Hughson, age 96, peacefully died in her home in Santa Monica on December 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Timothy), their daughters, Michelle (Douglas) and Stephanie, and her son Paul (Charlene) and their daughter, Amy. Viewing will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00pm. Burial services will be at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019
