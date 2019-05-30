Shirley Trugman died peacefully at her home in Woodland Hills, CA on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was 89 years old.Born in Oakland, CA on January 19, 1930 to Barney and Jessie Fleischer, the family relocated to Los Angeles where she remained a lifelong resident. After raising her three children, Shirley rejoined the work force and spent 20 years as a legal secretary at the Century City law firm of Irell & Manella. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and the love of her life, Arthur, to whom she was married for 52 years.Throughout her life, Shirley exemplified what it means to live life to its fullest, enjoying movies, dining out, hosting gatherings with her closest friends, as well as mentoring and offering grief counseling services to the newly widowed. And there was never an L.A. Times crossword puzzle that she couldn't solve.Shirley is survived by her three sons, Mark (and his wife, Suellen Wagner), Paul (and his wife, Elizabeth), and Scott, as well as her five grandchildren: Whitney, Alex, Andrew, Cole, and Beau.Information regarding a memorial for family and friends of Shirley will be coming at a later time. Shirley was actively involved with HOPE Connection, a community based non-profit providing a safe space for individuals to grieve, heal, and continue a redefined life after loss. The family encourages anyone who so wishes to donate to the organization to provide them with the support needed to continue their essential work: https://hopegroups.org Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2019