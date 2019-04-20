August 1, 1947 - April 1, 2019 Shirley was born in Wharton, West Virginia, on August 1, 1947 to Juanita and Orville Ramey. She passed into the everlasting light on April 1, surrounded by family, in Torrance, California, at the age of 71. Shirley leaves behind her three loving and heartbroken daughters, Michelle LaPorte (partner Pete Schafer), Nicole LaPorte (partner Jason Killman) and Jeanna Duff (partner Roy Walker); her grandchildren, Kyle Quinones and Evan Giles; and "steps," Savannah and Tanner Schafer, and Selah and Ashlyn Walker. She also leaves behind sisters, a brother, and an aunt from her large family, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a host of friends. Shirley welcomed her homecoming as she would be joining her soul-mates; her beloved husband, David Duff, whom she married in 1977; and her devoted sister, Portia Kay ("KK") Tarky. Nicknamed Big Shirl for a reason, she was a force of nature. She was blunt and outspoken, yet warm and caring; a tad bit bossy, but always kind. She possessed a wicked sense of humor, unleashed at some of the most unexpected times and a smile that would light up a room. She was big-hearted and generous, and fierce in her love of family – and whom she considered "family" went well beyond DNA. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Please contact family for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to Lupus Foundation of America or ; she was a true warrior in both battles. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2019