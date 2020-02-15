Home

March 1941 - February 5, 2020 Shirley Matsumoto, 78, born in Hilo, Hawaii, and resident of La Palma, CA, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 5, 2020. Shirley is survived by her loving family: husband, Dan Matsumoto; daughters, Marni Evans, Carrie Higa and Lynly Watanabe; son, David Matsumoto; sisters, Harriet Dunn, Terrie Ogasawara and Sally Hirano; brothers, Wilfred Kuroyama and Earl Kuroyama; and five grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, at 2 pm at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA.  Casual or Aloha attire.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
