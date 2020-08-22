1/
Shirley Ruth Hirschfeld
April 28, 1926 - August 17, 2020 Shirley Ruth Hirschfeld (nee Unger), 94, formerly of Woodland Hills, passed away on Aug. 17th. She was married to the late Irving Hirschfeld for more than 50 years. The daughter of immigrants Hyman and Rose Bookowich Unger, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Schleifer.She was the caring mother of Meila, Joan and Lisa Hirschfeld Carroll, and the grandmother of Jessie Carroll. Shirley graduated from the U of Michigan majoring in mathematics.She was a strong supporter of the arts, enjoying theatre, opera and the symphony. She had a second career as a teacher in the LAUSD. She remained intellectually curious, and enjoyed theater, concerts and travel. She was a voracious reader, a gifted needle pointer and knitter, who enjoyed Mah Jong and remained an avid bridge player well into her 80s. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Library Foundation of Los Angeles 630 W. 5th St. LA 90071 or Time'sUpFoundation.org would be appreciated

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
