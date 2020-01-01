|
December 30, 2019 Shirley Schireson (née Weissblum) died peacefully in San Diego, CA, December 30, 2019, at the age of 96 after a long, happy, and productive life. Born at home in the Bronx, NY, and predeceased by her parents and four brothers. Loving mother of Clifford of San Diego, CA, and New York City and of Julie Ralphs of Copenhagen, Denmark. Proud graduate of Hunter College High School and of Hunter College, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. Longtime resident of Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020