Shirley Schriver

February 28, 1932 - July 1, 2020 Shirley Mae (Rachwitz) Schriver, 88, was born on her grandparents' farm in Munger, Michigan, to adoring parents Charles and Dorothy Rachwitz. She passed away July 1, 2020 with her beloved children Carol (Schriver) Bromberg and David Schriver by her side. The Rachwitz family moved at the close of World War II from Michigan to Southern California where Shirley happily lived her entire adult life. After graduating from El Monte High School, Shirley married Donald Schriver in 1953. Together they owned a real estate and construction company in Montebello. For nearly 30 years, Don ran the building operations and Shirley managed the office. Over the years, Schriver Construction built or remodeled hundreds of apartments, homes and several motels, primarily in the San Gabriel Valley. While growing their business and raising a family, Shirley and Don found time to pursue many ocean-related recreational activities including water skiing, fishing and scuba diving. The story goes that the only way to get Shirley to stop water skiing was cutting the boat engine. In the early 1970s, Shirley became an avid jogger, well before jogging became popular. After David became a collegiate runner, the two of them entered a 5K race in Brentwood where Shirley won the over-40 category and David won the entire race. In the early 1980s, the couple moved from Montebello to Cardiff-by-the-Sea near Shirley's parents, at which time Shirley honed her paddle tennis, boogie boarding and entertaining skills (since they constantly had overnight guests). The couple then spent the next 30 years in Rancho Palos Verdes where they had a spectacular view of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina. While Don continued his real estate career, Shirley enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Banning House and hiking the trails outside her backyard to observe the wild critters, including hawks that circled the canyon in pairs. The last stop on her SoCal journey was Santa Monica where she was closer to her children after Don's passing, but still by the sea. Although a shy person, Shirley never said no to an adventure with her husband. The couple owned several small airplanes over the years and flew to numerous towns in Mexico, including pre-developed Cabo San Lucas, where they landed on dirt strips and went marlin fishing. While her favorite exotic destination was Egypt, she enjoyed Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and many other places throughout the U.S. But without a doubt, Shirley also knew how to have fun at home; over the decades, the Schrivers hosted many legendary July 4th pool parties, as friends, neighbors, and the local fire department could attest. A lifelong fashionista, Shirley dressed in the latest style, with impeccable hair and makeup. Her favorite pastime was shopping, ideally preceded by lunch with daughter Carol, niece Pam or various friends. Shirley will forever be remembered for her beauty, constant smile, kindness to both people and animals, wit, listening ability (since she was around many talkers), hospitality, and love of family. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Donald Schriver, her sister Sharon (and Charles) Berryman and cherished grandson, Jimmy Bromberg. She will be dearly missed by her children; Carol (Ken) Bromberg and David (Gail) Schriver; niece Pam (Brian) Vance; her "handsome/pretty, smart and sweet" grandchildren Eric (Katie) Bromberg, Michael Bromberg, Amara Russell Bromberg, and Kyle, Kristina, Lucas and Miranda Schriver, as well as numerous family members, extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, we will formally celebrate Shirley's life at a later date when we can all get together and toast her with a glass of Chardonnay. If you would like to honor Shirley's memory, donations may be made online to her grandson Jimmy's memorial scholarship fund through the Santa Monica Education Foundation at: www.smedfoundation.org/scholarships
(choose Jimmy Bromberg Memorial Scholarship Fund in the dropdown menu).