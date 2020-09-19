1/1
Shiro Ono
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shiro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 26, 1933 - August 4, 2020 Shiro Ono, 87, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at his home of 58 years in Torrance, CA. Shiro was a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great-Grandfather; a Hardworking & Successful Small Business Owner; and a Kind, Caring & Generous Brother, Uncle & Friend. He was always there to listen and offer his help, wisdom and advice.Shiro is survived by his loving family: wife Keiko; daughters Candace Ingram (husband Lester), Susan Ono Coffey (husband Mike), Stephanie Ono, Cheryl Ono; grandchildren Christopher Ingram (wife Alexis), Michael Ingram, Timothy Shiro Ono Ignacio, Casey Kono, Cameron Kono; great-granddaughter Isabella Ingram; sisters Keiko Yamane, Marsha Iwo (husband Shoye); and many nieces, nephews & cousins.A private Memorial Celebration was held August 17 at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved