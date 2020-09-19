March 26, 1933 - August 4, 2020 Shiro Ono, 87, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at his home of 58 years in Torrance, CA. Shiro was a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great-Grandfather; a Hardworking & Successful Small Business Owner; and a Kind, Caring & Generous Brother, Uncle & Friend. He was always there to listen and offer his help, wisdom and advice.Shiro is survived by his loving family: wife Keiko; daughters Candace Ingram (husband Lester), Susan Ono Coffey (husband Mike), Stephanie Ono, Cheryl Ono; grandchildren Christopher Ingram (wife Alexis), Michael Ingram, Timothy Shiro Ono Ignacio, Casey Kono, Cameron Kono; great-granddaughter Isabella Ingram; sisters Keiko Yamane, Marsha Iwo (husband Shoye); and many nieces, nephews & cousins.A private Memorial Celebration was held August 17 at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.



