February 9, 1929 - April 29, 2019 Shizue Arita, 90-year-old, Los Angeles born resident of Whittier passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at her residence.She is survived by son, Gary (Rosary) Arita; grandchildren, Lauren Arita, Raeannon Videc, Rosary Videc, Jackie Tsang and Joey Arita; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1255 San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019