Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Shizue Arita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shizue Arita

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shizue Arita Obituary
February 9, 1929 - April 29, 2019 Shizue Arita, 90-year-old, Los Angeles born resident of Whittier passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at her residence.She is survived by son, Gary (Rosary) Arita; grandchildren, Lauren Arita, Raeannon Videc, Rosary Videc, Jackie Tsang and Joey Arita; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1255 San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now