Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shoji Yamada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shoji (Sho) Yamada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shoji (Sho) Yamada Obituary
March 4, 1927 - March 12, 2020 Shoji (Sho) Yamada was born March 4, 1927 in Santa Barbara, CA, and passed away on March 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Sutezo and Hisao Yamada, half-brother Masato, brothers Fukuo and Akira, and sisters Harumi, Tomoko and Kunie Yanagi. Sho attended Santa Barbara Junior High School and graduated from Santa Barbara High School and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. During WWII, he and his family were interned at Gila River Camp, Arizona. After the war, Sho enlisted in the Army and served as a gun crewman. He worked for Rockwell International for over 33 years as a Development Liaison Engineer, Shuttle Orbiter Division. Sho was a member of the Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara. Sho is survived by his sister-in-law Winifred Yamada and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shoji's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -