June 29, 1934 - July 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Shulamith Tuchman announces her passing. Shulamith Tuchman will sadly be missed by her three children: Rachel, Dahlia and Aviv. Her husband of 60 years, Israel Tuchman, passed away in 2016. Shulamith was born Shulamith Laikin on June 29, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan. She passed away of natural causes at the age of 86 on July 16, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.Shulamith lived in Los Angeles since 1961 and was a school teacher at LAUSD for many years. Her main schools were Mark Twain Jr High School and Marina del Rey Jr High School. She was an avid international traveler, she loved baseball and one of her main hobbies was sewing. She was of high intelligence and had a keen sense of humor. Shulamith had deep blue eyes, and her personal appearance was always important, even until her last days, as she always wanted to look her very best. Shulamith was of the Jewish faith, and her funeral occurred in accordance with Jewish law on Sunday, July 19, 2020.



