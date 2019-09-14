Home

More Obituaries for Sidney Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Black

Sidney Black Obituary
April 24, 1927 - September 11, 2019 Sid died peacefully on September 11, 2019. He lived a long, active and productive life. Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1927, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, seeing active duty in Asia, then earned a BS in Chemistry from UCLA. Sid was a successful businessman and an accomplished skier who travelled widely and visited slopes throughout the U.S. and Europe. He was selfless in his commitment and generosity to his family and will always be a source of pride and love to his surviving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 14, 2019
