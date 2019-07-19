November 15, 1942 - July 5, 2019 In memory of Sigrid Nancy Traina, who died in Seattle, Washington, on July 5, 2019, from congestive heart failure complicated by acute myeloid leukemia. Nancy was admitted to Swedish Hospital on June 22, 2019 suffering from severe heart distress. While in hospital, she requested that artificial respiration be terminated and died peacefully the next day. Nancy faced death as she did life, with fortitude and humor. She was born in Montreal, Canada, on Nov. 15, 1942. Her family moved to Burbank, California, when she was fifteen. After graduating from John Burroughs High School, she enrolled at the Royal Victoria School of Nursing in Montreal, becoming a Registered Nurse in March 1964. In mid-career, while working at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, she earned an additional degree as a Nurse Anesthetist. Nancy loved her family and friends, her profession, and her many dogs. She used her skills to make the world's many people healthy, notably as a leader of an annual medical mission to Honduras. Grateful for the spiritual guidance she found at All Saints Parish Episcopal Church, Beverly Hills and at Epiphany Parish of Seattle, she sought divine guidance, in her words, "to envision a world made new." Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Traina, her parents, Werner and Nancy (Archibald) Joeck, and a brother, Ian Joeck. Her Christian faith inspired her belief that she will join them in the afterlife. She leaves behind a grieving family: two siblings, Neil Joeck and Susan Stewart; two sisters-in-law, Melinda Erickson and Ruth Esbenshade; eight nieces and nephews, Megan, Andrew and Caitlin Stewart, Morgan and Graeme Joeck, and Molly, Daniel and Samantha Joeck. She also leaves behind many friends and a community of fellow worshippers in Seattle, Los Angeles and across the globe she so joyously travelled. Epiphany Parish of Seattle will celebrate her memory on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family suggests a donation to Epiphany Parish or All Saints Beverly Hills, in lieu of flowers. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019