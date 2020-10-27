February 3, 1943 - November 14, 2019 Sim was born in North Sydney, Nova Scotia and died in Seal Beach, CA. His parents were Maisie Rose Crowther and The Reverend John Crowther. He graduated from high school in Willows, CA. He earned his BA at U. of Oregon and his PhD at U. of Pennsylvania. He was a professor of economics at CSULB and active in faculty governance, including serving as Dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Chair of the Academic Senate. He enjoyed travel and history. He loved and was loved by many family and friends, and was known for his dry wit, urbane manner and ability to turn a simple dinner party into an unforgettable experience. He is survived by his wife, Sara Waggener Smith; by his daughter, Kathleen Crowther, and her sons, Max Crowther-Heyck and Niels Barker; by his son, John Crowther and his children, Jane, Theo and Luke; and by his sisters, Pat Costanza and Susan Crowther. Those who wish to make donations in memory of Sim, can give to Donate Life California.



