1/1
Simeon John Crowther
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simeon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 3, 1943 - November 14, 2019 Sim was born in North Sydney, Nova Scotia and died in Seal Beach, CA. His parents were Maisie Rose Crowther and The Reverend John Crowther. He graduated from high school in Willows, CA. He earned his BA at U. of Oregon and his PhD at U. of Pennsylvania. He was a professor of economics at CSULB and active in faculty governance, including serving as Dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Chair of the Academic Senate. He enjoyed travel and history. He loved and was loved by many family and friends, and was known for his dry wit, urbane manner and ability to turn a simple dinner party into an unforgettable experience. He is survived by his wife, Sara Waggener Smith; by his daughter, Kathleen Crowther, and her sons, Max Crowther-Heyck and Niels Barker; by his son, John Crowther and his children, Jane, Theo and Luke; and by his sisters, Pat Costanza and Susan Crowther. Those who wish to make donations in memory of Sim, can give to Donate Life California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved