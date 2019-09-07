|
June 26, 1942 - September 4, 2019 Smokey, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on September 4, 2019 in La Jolla, CA, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Smokey is survived by her husband of 53 years, John; her two loving sons, John Thomas and Michael Raymond; and their wives, Katya and Michele. She will be missed dearly by her 3 loving grandchildren, JP, Sophie and Chloe; her sisters Nelda and Christa; many nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Susie and her husband, Clark; and longtime friends especially Joanne, her husband Carlos, and their daughter Brittney. There will be a celebration of Smokey's life on Wednesday, September 11th at 3pm at El Camino Memorial, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego. In lieu of flowers, Smokey would like that you consider a donation to the or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019