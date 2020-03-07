|
January 4, 1931 - February 20, 2020 Socorro John Christopher Casillas, known lovingly by his family and friends as 'Socko,' was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Surrounded by his wife and family, Socko passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City. Born on January 4, 1931 in Santa Monica, CA, Socko was the son of Luis and Cayetana Casillas and grew up with four brothers and three sisters. A graduate of Santa Monica High School, Socko excelled and lettered in baseball, football, basketball, and track. He was awarded All-American honors and named Samohi's Best All-Around Athlete in his senior year. In 1950, Socko was offered to sign with MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates. However, he was drafted into the Korean War where he proudly served his country. Socko enlisted in the Army's First Cavalry Division and was later awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, Socko "finally met the gal I fell in love with" and married Maria Dolores Barrona on August 27, 1955 at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA. They celebrated 64 loving years together. Socko spent many years as a member of the American Legion Post #46 in Culver City, serving twice as Post Commander. He was also active at his parish, St. Julie Billiart Church in Newbury Park, CA, where he regularly organized their church bus trips. Socko's favorite pastime was watching USC football and the Dodgers with his family. As the heart of the Casillas family, Socko is survived by his wife, his four children, Edward, Francine, Debra and Sheila, his eight grandchildren, Christopher, Josh, Kristina, Joey, Richard, Brianna, Bianca and Jordan, as well as his ten great-grandchildren, Jaden, Payton, Morgan, Addyson, Gavin, Ora, Zachariah, Alexa, Phoenix and J.T., and his five in-laws, Kevin, Todd, Shannon, Corinne, and Alana.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 15, 2020