January 31, 1921 - May 14, 2019 After 98+ years of vigorous health, Sol passed away in his gentle sleep. He is survived by his loving wife of 69+ years, Lydia, 2 adoring daughters, Vicki (Gary) and Dana, and 4 devoted grandchildren, Jackie, Jeff (Joy), Matt and Mike. Sol served his country during World War II as a Navy seaman, and following the war was a successful businessman. Other than his family, Sol's passion was travel, playing golf at Brentwood Country Club, and eating In-n-Out burgers. He was a very good man, and will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 17 to May 19, 2019
