March 27, 1928 - January 7, 2020 Pioneering aerospace engineer Sol Lutwak was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Elias and Bella Lutwak. A child of the Great Depression, Sol was 10-years-old when his father died, but he pushed through life's hurdles. At Brooklyn Technical High School, Sol majored in aeronautical engineering. He graduated to Brooklyn Polytechnic University, while serving as editor-in-chief of the school paper and participating on the wrestling squad and tennis team plus working summers at the Almanac Country Club in the Catskills. After graduating magna cum laude in 1950, Sol moved to L.A. where he met his beloved Annette Tessel. They married in 1951, first settling in Westchester, raising their two children. Sol worked for McCulloch Motors, and then Hughes, where he was a key engineer on heavy-lift helicopters. In 1957, Sol joined Ramo-Wooldridge (later TRW) as an engineer on notable projects. He earned a Master of Science in applied mechanics from UCLA, and continued studies at the school's Graduate School of Business. Sol rose through the ranks at TRW, playing key roles in satellite development including America's space shuttle and Apollo programs plus co-inventing a structural computer program. Sol retired in 1992, living in L.A. and Palm Desert, where they enjoyed tennis and golf. He is survived by his wife, Annette, daughter Ellen (Mitch Waldow), son Howard (Janet) and grandsons Benjamin Waldow and Josh Lutwak. He was also a beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Burial at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020