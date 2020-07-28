March 23, 1931 - July 15, 2020 Sona "Sunny" Davis Boyd died July 15, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her son Scott Boyd and his wife Lupe; her daughter Suzanna Farver and her husband Brett; and grandchildren Lauren Boyd and her husband Wilson Fisher, Sean Boyd, Madeline Farver and Broderick Farver. Sunny was preceded in death by her husband William Boyd in 1996.A 55-year Burbank resident, Sunny loved traveling, reading, classical music, going to the Hollywood Bowl, and spending time with her grandchildren.A Memorial service celebrating Sunny's life will be held next year.In lieu of flowers, Sunny wished that donations be made in her name to the LA Philharmonic. Please mail memorial gift checks (with her name noted) to: LA Phil, Atten: Joseph Feneck, 151 S. Grand Ave., LA 90012



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store