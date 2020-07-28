1/1
Sona Davis "Sunny" Boyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 23, 1931 - July 15, 2020 Sona "Sunny" Davis Boyd died July 15, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her son Scott Boyd and his wife Lupe; her daughter Suzanna Farver and her husband Brett; and grandchildren Lauren Boyd and her husband Wilson Fisher, Sean Boyd, Madeline Farver and Broderick Farver. Sunny was preceded in death by her husband William Boyd in 1996.A 55-year Burbank resident, Sunny loved traveling, reading, classical music, going to the Hollywood Bowl, and spending time with her grandchildren.A Memorial service celebrating Sunny's life will be held next year.In lieu of flowers, Sunny wished that donations be made in her name to the LA Philharmonic. Please mail memorial gift checks (with her name noted) to: LA Phil, Atten: Joseph Feneck, 151 S. Grand Ave., LA 90012

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved