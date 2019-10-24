|
|
April 28, 1929 - September 24, 2019 Sonia was a visionary author, professor of social work and civil rights activist who helped integrate Chicago schools; she was part of the founding cadre of professors at First College at Cleveland State University and then a field study advisor at USC. She helped to establish a school of social work in Vilnius, Lithiuania after the fall of the USSR. She developed conferences on spirituality in social work and on the impact of religious fundamentalism in social work, as well as a symposium on the importance of the Truth and Reconciliation hearings in South Africa at the end of apartheid. Sonia wrote and was editor of several books on social work practices. She went on to create the journal "REFLECTIONS: Narratives of Professional Helping" with her husband Paul, assisting in recognition of the power of healing through stories. Sonia's commitment to social justice was unwavering. Sonia is survived by her husband Paul Abels, her daughters Barbara (Steve), Beth (James), and Abby (Edward), and grandchildren Jonah, Jacob, Gus, Jack, Hanan and Dayo. Sonia was buried at Agudath Achim Cemetery in Neptune, New Jersey, on September 27th, 2019. Friends are invited to join Beth and family for an open house November 3rd, 1-5pm in Los Angeles. For details, email [email protected] Memorials can be made to the ACLU.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 24, 2019