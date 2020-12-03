December 10, 1957 - November 30, 2020 Sonia Michel loving mother has passed away November 30, 2020 along side her family and friends. She was loved by all that came to know her. We have lost such a caring and loving person. She will be missed by all.Her grandson Brian Michel would like to tell all family and friends who would like to attend the funeral service are welcomed. Services will be held at Del Angel Funeral 913 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store