Sonia Monica Thomas

Sonia Monica Thomas Obituary
October 30, 1934 - November 23, 2019 Dr. Sonia Monica Thomas, 85, of Pasadena, California, died on November 23, surrounded in fierce committed adoration by five of her daughters. After completing training in psychology and later psychoanalysis, Sonia opened her practice in Pasadena that continued until her death. Sonia is survived by her ex-husband, Don Thomas, children Alison Richards, Wendy Kohlhase, Gillian Kessler, Hilary Thomas, Erin Thomas-Rose, Mark Thomas, Tim Thomas, and Beth Thomas, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The celebration of Sonia's life will be held at her daughter Wendy Kohlhase's home on December 22nd at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made in her name to Lineage Performing Arts Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
