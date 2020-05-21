Sonjia Warren Brandon, Founder & President of Commercials Unlimited talent agency, died May 8, 2020.The youngest of six sisters from Londonderry, N. Ireland, Sonjia came to this country as an immigrant and became the American Dream.Sonjia's first career stop was at CBS Television City, where she had the good fortune of working for Rod Serling, John Frankenheimer, and Playhouse 90. During a writer's strike, she met talent agent Paul Brandon. They married, and soon after, he helped her open Commercials Unlimited in 1970. Sonjia was the first female to pioneer the on-camera commercial talent business for actors. Over the years, Sonjia built a hugely successful business, despite doing it in a man's world. She represented hundreds of actors, booked hundreds of jobs, negotiated countless deals & celebrity endorsements, discovered talent, started careers, and made lots of money for her clients. Her eye for talent was unparalleled. She had a hand in the commercial careers of Robert Duvall, Rita Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Loni Anderson, Charlie Sheen, Bernie Casey, Tim Allen, and countless others. Sonjia was as bright, brilliant, beautiful, shrewd and savvy as they come, and successful till the day she died. She remains an inspiration and icon in the industry to this day.Sonjia loved making deals but loved having fun too. She had a world class sense of humor, and was actually considered funnier than some of her standup comedy clients. She loved a dirty joke as much as she loved a stiff martini. She loved to dance, going to Vegas, and competing in slot tournaments with her sister Nora.Sonjia was the picture of a strong, independent woman, and role model for what women could achieve in life. Even in the rough-and-tumble agency world, Sonjia always exhibited elegance, grace, and class. She was a lady, but tough-as-nails and took no BS. As a single mom/businesswoman, her pearls of wisdom included "Don't ever chase a man," "Don't ever go out of the house without lipstick," and "Whenever you're negotiating, don't throw out the first number." Her daughter Treva was greatly influenced by her mother, and says she is proud to carry on her mother's legacy. Whether you worked for Sonjia, or was represented by her, Sonjia was a force, and will be missed. Sonjia Warren Brandon is survived by her daughter Treva Brandon Scharf and son-in-law Robby Scharf.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



