February 21, 1916 - February 21, 2019 Sosei Shizuye Matsumoto, 103 years old, resident of Los Angeles passed away peacefully at her residence.She is survived by her daughter, Karen Matsumoto; granddaughter, Miko Branch; great-grandson, Faison Branch; niece; Etsuko Ota; and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2019