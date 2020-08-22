1941 - 2020 Spencer passed away peacefully at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. He resided in Monterey, Calif. with his wife Linda of 33 years.He was born in Chicago and moved with family to Florida and then to Los Angeles. He graduated from USC with a business major and went on to have the first revolutionary designer Jean Company CHEMIN DE FER in the 70s.He is survived by his wife Linda, sister Renee, brother Scott, daughter Tori and son Jason.Any donations in his honor, please make to Hospice of Central Coast.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store