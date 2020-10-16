March 30, 1947 - October 6, 2020 Born in Monaghan, Ireland, the youngest of seven children, Sr. Alicia came to California to enter the Sisters of St. Louis in 1964. For 12 years she taught elementary school at St. Anthony Claret, Nativity, St. Louis of France, and St. Joseph. The next 10 years she worked in Ministry to the Handicapped, solidifying her passion to serve those most in need. For 20 years she worked in Assisted Care at Marycrest Manor. In 2014 Sr. Alicia began helping with the Assisted Care at Louisville Convent, where she continued to work until three weeks before her death. Diagnosed with cancer on September 17, she was eager to start treatment and get past this illness, but God spared her the suffering and called her home on October 6. The Sisters and her family are still reeling from how suddenly all has happened. Sr. Alicia's funeral will be live-streamed at 11:00 am PDT, Friday, October 23, www.vimeo.com/stmel
. Burial is in Ireland with her family. May she rest in peace.