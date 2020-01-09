|
March 3, 1933 - January 6, 2020 After 68 years of ministry in schools in Ireland and California, Sister Anne Murphy went to be with her God.Born in Glendun, N. Ireland, Sr. Anne entered the Sisters of St. Louis 9/3/51. She taught in Clogher before coming to the U.S. in 1956. Sr. Anne taught in Nativity (El Monte), Holy Name of Mary (San Dimas), Our Lady of Refuge (Long Beach), and St. Mel (Woodland Hills). She was an incredible math teacher at Bishop Amat, St. Anthony, and Louisville High Schools. Sr. Anne also served the St. Louis Sisters in leadership from 1979-1986. She retired from teaching in 2009 and lived at Mary Health of the Sick nursing home for the past two years. Funeral Mass is Monday, 1/13/20 at 10:00 am at St. Bernardine Church, Woodland Hills, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020