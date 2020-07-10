December 5, 1938 - July 6, 2020 After 55 years of ministry in education in California, Sr. Breege Boyle went home to God.Born in Dublin, Ireland, Sr. Breege entered the Sisters of St. Louis on October 3, 1956. Missioned to the US in 1959, she taught in St. Cyprian, Long Beach; Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu; Cathedral Chapel, Los Angeles; St. Robert, Sacramento; and St. Pancratius, Lakewood. Sr. Breege returned to St. Cyprian, Our Lady of Malibu and Cathedral Chapel as principal before spending 15 years as Associate Director of Schools in the San Diego Diocese. She retired to Louisville Convent in 2015 due to illness that finally led her to skilled care in Holiday Manor. The Celebration of Sr. Breege's Entrance into Eternal Life will be held at some time in the future when current restrictions are eased. May she rest in peace.



