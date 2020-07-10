1/
Sr. Brigid Boyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 5, 1938 - July 6, 2020 After 55 years of ministry in education in California, Sr. Breege Boyle went home to God.Born in Dublin, Ireland, Sr. Breege entered the Sisters of St. Louis on October 3, 1956. Missioned to the US in 1959, she taught in St. Cyprian, Long Beach; Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu; Cathedral Chapel, Los Angeles; St. Robert, Sacramento; and St. Pancratius, Lakewood. Sr. Breege returned to St. Cyprian, Our Lady of Malibu and Cathedral Chapel as principal before spending 15 years as Associate Director of Schools in the San Diego Diocese. She retired to Louisville Convent in 2015 due to illness that finally led her to skilled care in Holiday Manor. The Celebration of Sr. Breege's Entrance into Eternal Life will be held at some time in the future when current restrictions are eased. May she rest in peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved