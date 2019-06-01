|
|
June 30, 1937 - May 28, 2019 Berber, Sr. Juliet, C.S.J., passed away May 28, 2019. A sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1956, born June 30, 1937 in Los Angeles, California. Survived by sister, Patty Wessely; sister-in-law, Beatriz Berber; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4:30pm with Funeral Mass at 6:30pm. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. Donations in memory of Sister Juliet Berber may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 3, 2019