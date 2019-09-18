|
November 26, 1926 - September 13, 2019 After 67 years of ministry in schools in Ireland and California, Sister Julie Conole went to be with her God. Sr. Julie was born November 26, 1926 in County Clare, Ireland, and entered the Sisters of St. Louis on October 3, 1945. She taught in Rathmines and Cushendall before being missioned to the U.S. in 1950. Sr. Julie taught in St. Cyprians, St. Bede, St. Anthony Claret, Louisville High School and Bishop Amat High School. She also served the St. Louis Sisters as Secretary General from 1976-1982. Sr. Julie retired in 2015 and has lived at Louisville Convent, Woodland Hills, where she died on Friday, September 13, after a valiant battle with cancer. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mel Church, 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019