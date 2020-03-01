|
|
May 17, 1984 - February 16, 2020 On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Stacy J. Hayashi, beloved sister, daughter, and friend, passed away at the age of 35. She was born May 17, 1984 in Los Angeles to Sachi and Seigo Hayashi and became an older sister to Sandy Hayashi Sutro in 1987. She attended Mark Keppel High School and Hampshire University, going on to become VP of Research & Publications at Gallagher Consulting in New York City. She was passionate about improv comedy, bringing laughter and joy to audiences as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade. Her funny, smart, carefree spirit will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who loved her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020