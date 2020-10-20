March 6, 1959 - October 16, 2020 STACY ROBERTS VAN PETTEN died peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, in her dream home in Arroyo Grande, surrounded by her family, after a prolonged ordeal with brain cancer.Stacy was born in Salina, Kansas, on March 6, 1959. Her father was Lt. Colonel Walter M. Roberts, USAF. After moving from Kansas to Upland, CA in 1966, Stacy's father died in a plane crash near Okinawa. Soon after his death, her mother, Carolyn, moved the family to Santa Monica in 1971 and then to Malibu. Before Stacy turned 20, she faced further tragedy when her mother died from breast cancer in 1979.After her death, Stacy decided to follow her passion to work in the entertainment business, working first as an office assistant for the Brokaw Publicity Co. and then as an executive assistant for Johnny Carson's production company. After a short stint as an Exec. Asst. at Universal Television, her intelligence and prowess led to her recommendation for the very demanding and high profile job of executive assistant to the President of Paramount Television, Lucie Salhany. Starting in 1986, Stacy worked at Lucie's side as Lucie led Paramount TV to great success, and later as Lucie moved to Twentieth Century Fox Television to launch the Fox Network. Although Stacy's first marriage to John Forrest in 1981 dissolved after only a few years, it resulted in the birth of her beloved son, Robert Fletcher Forrest, on May 9, 1983. While working at Paramount, she met and worked with Lucie Salhany's head of business affairs, Vance Van Petten. After several years of working together for Lucie (and at Lucie's urging), Stacy and Vance began dating and soon realized that they had fallen deeply in love. Stacy and Vance married on August 18, 1990. Stacy's boundless capacity for love and acceptance ensured that their families melded successfully: her son Robert with Vance's daughter from his previous marriage, Vanessa. The couple then had two more beautiful daughters, Courtney Dee Van Petten (5/13/91) and Haley Caroline Van Petten (7/10/95). Stacy kept her busy career with Lucie until the birth of Haley, and then decided to focus her incredible energy on being the best mom in the world. Stacy volunteered for every opportunity to be with her children, from teacher's aide, to PTA President, to Girl Scouts Leader of Beverly Hills Troop #87. In addition to being an incomparable and indefatigable mom to her kids, Stacy had a gift for cooking and ran a successful catering business for several years, Stacy's Gourmet Grub. Stacy was a beacon of love, a hearth and home for anyone that needed one, and she will be remembered for her selflessness and warm sense of humor.A celebration of Stacy's life will take place after the pandemic, because to have a 'virtual memorial' would be completely antithetical to Stacy's human warmth and touch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to No Kid Hungry.



