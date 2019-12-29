|
|
October 25, 1931 - December 21, 2019 The Kandel family mourns the loss of our patriarch, Stan Kandel. Born in Newark, New Jersey to Otto and Lois Kandel, Stan grew up in Hillside, New Jersey. From a young age, he showed a keen interest in art making, which carried into his later years when he could be found attending his beloved jewelry classes and creating one-of-a-kind pieces. Instead of studying the arts, at the encouragement of his father, a dentist, Stan pursued dentistry. He attended Franklin and Marshall College, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry in 1955. Stan next served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, but was discharged early upon the death of his father, and returned home to take over the family dental practice. The sunny skies and lifestyle of Southern California called to him, and Stan moved across the country in 1960 where he practiced dentistry in Los Angeles until his retirement in the early 2000s. A passionate civil rights activist, Stan participated in marches in the 1960s and provided volunteer dental care to underprivileged communities through his involvement with the United Farm Workers of America. While he dedicated his whole professional life to dentistry, Stan did not wish to be defined by the profession. In the 1980s, Stan became wholeheartedly involved in the restaurant business as a general partner in the first Spago and 385 North in West Hollywood, and organized the startup of Tamayo in East LA. Post-retirement, Stan committed the rest of his life to artistic and academic pursuits. Until his final illness, Stan took courses through UCLA Extension and was an active participant in his book and chess clubs. Stan is survived by his wife Pat Kandel; his sister Celia Goldman; his children David (Jodi) Kandel and Barbara Kandel (Kent) Summers; grandchildren Kim Kandel, George Mutz, and Haley Mutz; and his extended family in Los Angeles and New York City. Contributions in celebration of Stan's life may be made to the or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, 2019