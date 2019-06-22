August 2, 1930 - June 3, 2019 Stan Tashman was born Aug 2, 1930 in Manhattan, NY. He spent his childhood in NY and Chicago. In 1948 Stan began college at the University of Illinois, but left college as he was drafted into the Army where he did basic training in Pennsylvania. After serving, Stan went to the University of Cincinnati where he graduated with a Business Degree specializing in Accounting.On July 1,1956 Stan married Marion Wald in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and soon after moved to Los Angeles, Ca to work with his Father in the manufacturing business as a salesman. Stan decided to leave and start his own Manufacturers Representative Agency - Stan Tashman & Associates in January 1961. He had much success throughout his 50 years of running his company. He was thoroughly admired & respected by his peers and competitors.During the time of building his business Stan & Marion had 2 children, Richard and Lisa. These were great times for the family, but in 1976 Marion was diagnosed with lymphoma and died August 1978. For the last 17 years, Stan shared his life with his partner Marcia Messing. Marcia & Stan brought joy into each other's lives together enjoying travel, theatre, movies, dining and their families.Stan's #1 passion was his family. He loved dinners, parties or just everyday get togethers with his 2 children and 5 grandchildren. Shortly after retirement, Stan became a member of the Plato Society Of Los Angeles. He was an avid sports fan. His favorites were horse racing, tennis, golf and the NBA. Stan passed away with his loved ones by his side at Cedars Hospital in Los Angeles at 2:20 am on Monday June 3rd from a blood infection. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary