Services Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary 6001 Centinela Ave Los Angeles , CA 90045 (310) 641-0707 Resources More Obituaries for Stan Tendler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stan Tendler

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email August 28, 1930 - July 1, 2019 Stan Tendler passed away at home in Westwood CA on July 1st. He spent the evening surrounded by his loving family and passed away peacefully in his sleep. Stan was born on August 28, 1930 and lived in Staten Island NY. At the age of nine his family moved to Culver City where he attended grade school. They then moved to West Hollywood where he attended both Hamilton and Fairfax High Schools. Shortly after high school Stan enlisted in the Air Force for four years and served just over three years in Korea as a Staff Sergeant, in the office corps. He was awarded The Medal of Merit. He liked to joke "he won the war with his typewriter". After completing his service commitment, Stan returned to the Los Angeles area and found employment in the garment industry. In April of 1955 Stan saw Audri Levitt at Agony Hollow beach and the newest hang out, The Huddle. They fell in love and wed on November 27 of that same year. By early 1957 Stan was anxious to go out on his own. He established Kennington Ltd., a men's shirtwear manufacture, with the encouragement and support of Audri. Their first child, daughter Bettina, was born in April of 1958.Kennington was growing and Stan found himself in need of a partner. He was introduced to Lee Condon by a mutual contact, and the two men would initiate a partnership that lasted 40 years. Their second child, son Lance, was born in November of 1960. In 1968 the family moved back to Westwood where Audri had grown up and they never left. Kennington Ltd. would grow to become a major presence in the West Coast garment industry. Kennington was a charter member of the Men's Apparel Guild in California (M.A.G.I.C.) and Stan served a stint as President of the trade organization that would eventually grow to be the most prominent apparel industry trade show in the country. Kennington would eventually grow to become a global enterprise, and at one time was listed as a California Fortune 500 Company. Eventually Kennington would become active in real estate investment and hospitality, and mortgage banking. The company was the managing partner of the Sagamore Resort – a historic hotel in Bolton Landing NY, and was owner of SBMC Mortgage, a wholesale lender approved in California, Hawaii, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Stan and Audri traveled extensively together, often combining business and pleasure, spending a great deal of time throughout Asia and Europe. They also enjoying traveling to exotic places with dear friends. The family enjoyed skiing and numerous vacations, highlighted by more than 20 consecutive winter holidays in Sun Valley Idaho, and summer trips to the Sagamore. In his 50's, Stan was temporarily slowed first by heart disease – requiring a quadruple bypass – and shortly thereafter by esophageal cancer. At a time when the chances of survival were exceedingly low, Stan beat the odds and was found to be in remission. In the process of recovering, Stan discovered a talent for painting, a hobby he enjoyed for many years. Inspired by his work trips to Italy, Stan developed a love for all things Italian, notably studying the language until last year. Stan and Audri renewed their wedding vows on their 50th anniversary in 2005 with their grandchildren as attendants in the same room where they first stated their vows.Over the years Stan and Audri were involved in several charities, most notably Stop Cancer, a cause they were passionate about. They were honored by the organization and through the group would develop many dear friendships that last to this day. Stan is survived by his wife Audri, daughter Bettina O'Mara, son and daughter-in-law Lance and Karyn, grandchildren Morissa, Olivia, Alana and Will, sister-in-law Linda Janger, and many dear nephews, nieces, great nieces and nephew and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family preference is a donation to The Concern Foundation, or to a . Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, 1pm at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 2, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries