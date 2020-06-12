June 22, 1928 - June 9, 2020 Stanford Tabb, loving husband and father, passed away just 2 weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. Stan was born in Boyle Heights, and graduated from L.A. High School and UC Berkeley. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War. Stan is survived by his loving wife Joan; his 3 sons Bruce, John, and Larry; stepdaughter Robin Donzis; daughters-in-law Teri and Lori; and 9 grandchildren. Stan was a developer who started his career building an FHA housing project. The time, he said, was when contracts and bank loans were made with handshakes. Some of his happiest memories were those of taking his sons to Catalina on his boat, for fishing, hunting, and hiking. Always a sports fan he never missed his sons games. Stan loved playing tennis and golf at Hillcrest Country Club. Stan was renowned for his sense of humor, zinging one liners, and his zealously guarded secret recipe for his famous BBQ sauce. He will be dearly missed and we will have cherished memories forever.



