(93) passed away on June 13, 2019 in Arleta. He is survived by his sister, Lois Yagi; niece and nephew Karen and Mark Yokomizo; and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:30AM at the chapel of Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., LA with Rev. Kazuaki Nakata for LA Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. The family requests for flowers to be omitted. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 26 to June 27, 2019