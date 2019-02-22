December 23, 1927 - February 19, 2019 Wolpert, 91, author and professor, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died unexpectedly and peacefully on February 19, 2019, at the home of his son, Adam, and daughter-in-law, Katy. The son of Nathan and Frances Wolpert, he grew up in Brooklyn. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School, the New York State Maritime Academy, CCNY, and the University of Pennsylvania where he pursued South Asia studies, becoming a renowned historian of India. He published 15 books, including 4 novels, and was Editor in Chief of the Encyclopedia of India. He was the recipient of the Pell Medal, the Watamull Prize and UCLA's Distinguished Teaching and University Service awards. He served as Chairman of the UCLA Department of History and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. His devotion to teaching earned him the gratitude and affection of thousands of students over the course of his 59-year teaching career. He taught his last seminar at 90. He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 65 years, his sons Daniel and Adam and daughters-in-law Debra and Katy, and his adored grandchildren Sam, Max and Sabine. A memorial is planned for the spring. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019