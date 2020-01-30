Home

September 21, 1932 - January 28, 2020 Husband, father (Papa), and friend. Survived by wife, Rosalie (Israel) Weiner, 6 children - Fred Weiner and Ellen Weinstein, Brad Golstein, Ron and Bonny Weiner, Jill Weiner (deceased), Sheryl Weiner, and Carrie and Mitchell Jacoves with 9 grandchildren (and 4 spouses) and 6 great-grandchildren. Fairfax High School 1950, USC 1955, CLU 1968, Past President Adat Ari El (AAE), and AJU sculptor. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to AAE Fund of Life, NCJWLA, JFS/Chaverim.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
