Stanley Feinstein

December 1932 - September 2020 Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Stanley attended Long Island University and Brooklyn Law School. After serving in the army, he moved to Los Angeles with his mother Rachel Rabinowitz and sister Judith Klink. Stanley worked as an attorney for the State of California and for 22 years as a Workers' Compensation Judge. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ilene Katz, and their two sons, Steven and Ken (wife Pauline). Stanley lived a life filled with intellectual curiosity, with particular interests in history and politics. A 40+ year member of Temple Ramat Zion, he placed great value on his Jewish identity and learning. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Joshua and Nathan; and his brothers and sisters-in-law Marcia and Sheldon Strauss and Skip and Karen Klink. Donations can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union and Anti-Defamation League.



