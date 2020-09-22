1/
Stanley Feinstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 1932 - September 2020 Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Stanley attended Long Island University and Brooklyn Law School. After serving in the army, he moved to Los Angeles with his mother Rachel Rabinowitz and sister Judith Klink. Stanley worked as an attorney for the State of California and for 22 years as a Workers' Compensation Judge. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ilene Katz, and their two sons, Steven and Ken (wife Pauline). Stanley lived a life filled with intellectual curiosity, with particular interests in history and politics. A 40+ year member of Temple Ramat Zion, he placed great value on his Jewish identity and learning. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Joshua and Nathan; and his brothers and sisters-in-law Marcia and Sheldon Strauss and Skip and Karen Klink. Donations can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union and Anti-Defamation League.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved